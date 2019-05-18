U.S. elimination of tariffs on Mexico, Canada paves way for trade deal -Mexican official

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico views the U.S. decision to lift steel and aluminium tariffs from Mexico and Canada with "great enthusiasm," a senior Mexican official said on Friday, adding that the action paved the way to pass a new trade deal.

"The decision opens the path to ratify the USMCA," Jesus Seade, Mexican deputy foreign minister for North America, said on Twitter, referring to the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

(Reporting by Sharay Angulo; writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

