Business Reuters Oct 05, 2019 05:07:02 IST

U.S. eliminating tariff exemption for imports of new solar panel technology

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. trade officials said on Friday they were eliminating the exemption for bifacial solar panels from the Trump administration's tariffs on overseas-made solar products.

The office of the U.S. Trade Representative said in an online statement it was withdrawing the exclusion for imported bifacial solar panels, a new technology through which power is produced on both sides of a cell.

The USTR had announced the exemption in June. Under tariffs imposed in early 2018, the rate for solar panels had been set at 30% and then lowered to 25%.

