U.S. district judge expected to rule in favour of Sprint-T-Mobile merger - WSJ

(Reuters) - A U.S. district judge is expected to rule in favour of Sprint and T-Mobile merger, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The decision is expected to be made public Tuesday, the report https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-district-judge-expected-to-rule-in-favor-of-sprint-t-mobile-merger-11581376688 said.

The third-largest U.S. wireless carrier by subscribers has been awaiting a decision from a federal judge on whether it can move forward with its $26.5 billion merger with Sprint.

Multiple states had sued to block the deal, arguing it is anticompetitive and will raise prices for customers.

Sprint and T-Mobile did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Shares of Sprint were up 50% at $7.2 in after market trading, while T-Mobile rose 6.5%.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

