U.S. court voids $160 million award against Italy's ENI in Transocean suit

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Thursday supported a lower court's finding that Italian oil producer Eni SpA breached a contract with offshore drilling contractor Transocean Ltd, but voided a $160 million damages award.

A three-judge panel found the lower court miscalculated damages because it used a standby rate to determine what Eni would have paid Transocean to complete the contract. It sent the damages decision back to the District Court to recalculate damages based on what work the rig could have performed.

Transocean declined to comment on the ruling. Eni could not be reached for comment outside of normal business hours.

(Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Leslie Adler)

