U.S. could blacklist Chinese surveillance technology firm Hikvision - New York Times

(Reuters) - The Trump administration is considering limits to Chinese video surveillance firm Hikvision's ability to buy American technology, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Commerce Department may require that U.S. companies obtain government approval to supply components to Hikvision, limiting the company's access to technology that helps power its equipment, the NYT said.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.