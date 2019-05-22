Co-presented by

You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

U.S. could blacklist Chinese surveillance technology firm Hikvision - New York Times

Business Reuters May 22, 2019 07:06:25 IST

U.S. could blacklist Chinese surveillance technology firm Hikvision - New York Times

(Reuters) - The Trump administration is considering limits to Chinese video surveillance firm Hikvision's ability to buy American technology, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Commerce Department may require that U.S. companies obtain government approval to supply components to Hikvision, limiting the company's access to technology that helps power its equipment, the NYT said.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

Updated Date: May 22, 2019 07:06:25 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Select Dugout expert Brian Lara deconstructs his technique against pace and spin



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile