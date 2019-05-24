U.S. considers duties on countries that undervalue currency - Commerce Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department said on Thursday it was proposing a rule to impose countervailing duties on countries that undervalue their currency relative to the dollar.

"This change puts foreign exporters on notice that the Department of Commerce can countervail currency subsidies that harm U.S. industries," Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement.

"Foreign nations would no longer be able to use currency policies to the disadvantage of American workers and businesses," he added.

(Reporting by Makini Brice, David Lawder and Steve Holland; Editing by David Alexander)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.