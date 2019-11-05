U.S. considers dropping some tariffs on China - FT

(Reuters) - Trump administration officials are debating whether to remove some existing tariffs on Chinese goods as a concession to seal a partial deal, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The White House is considering whether to roll back levies on $112 billion (£86.82 billion) of Chinese imports including clothing, appliances, and flatscreen monitors, which were introduced at a 15% rate on Sept. 1, the newspaper said https://on.ft.com/36A0MLy.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

