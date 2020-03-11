U.S. Commerce Department extends Huawei license through May 15

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration said on Tuesday it was extending a lisense allowing U.S. companies to continue doing business with China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd until May 15.

The U.S. Commerce Department has issued a series of extensions of the temporary lisense and had previously extended it until April 1.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Alexandra Alper in Washington; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.