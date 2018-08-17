U.S., Chinese officials' trade talks will be on Aug. 22-23 - WSJ

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Lower-level trade talks between U.S. and Chinese officials will take place on August 22 and 23, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, offering financial markets hope that the globe's two largest economies could end trade tensions.

Beijing announced earlier on Thursday the talks would take place in Washington later this month.

(Reporting by Makini Brice)

