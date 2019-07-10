U.S., Chinese negotiators resume trade talks on Tuesday - official

(Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and Minister Zhong Shan on Tuesday to continue negotiations to resolve outstanding trade issues, a U.S. official said.

"Both sides will continue these talks as appropriate," the official said in an email, declining to provide details on what was discussed and the next steps for talks.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Leslie Adler)

