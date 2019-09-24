U.S.-China trade talks to resume next week after farm trip cancelled: Mnuchin

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday that U.S.-China trade talks will resume next week in Washington, adding that the Trump administration requested that Chinese officials cancel a visit to U.S. farming regions.

Mnuchin, speaking to reporters alongside President Donald Trump at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, said the cancellation of the farm trip "was purely at our request."

Both Mnuchin and Trump said that China had committed to buy a lot of agricultural goods.

(Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

