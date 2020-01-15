U.S.-China trade deal fully enforceable, documents to be released Wednesday - Mnuchin

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The first phase of a U.S.-China trade agreement will be fully enforceable, including a pledge by China to refrain from manipulating its currency, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Tuesday.

Mnuchin told Fox Business Network that documents about the trade deal would be released on Wednesday, when U.S. President Donald Trump is due to sign the agreement with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at a ceremony at the White House.

China committed to purchase $200 billion (154 billion pounds) of additional U.S. goods and services over the next two years under the agreement, he said, adding that U.S. companies and farmers could reap further gains once structural reforms were tackled in a Phase 2 agreement.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

