U.S., China still 'very far apart' on trade - U.S. ambassador

Business Reuters May 15, 2018 07:05:05 IST

TOKYO (Reuters) - The United States and China are still "very far apart" on resolving trade frictions, U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad said on Tuesday.

"China agreed to do a lot of opening up when they joined the World Trade Organization but a lot of the promises were not fulfilled," Branstad said at a conference in Tokyo.

"We want a timetable. We want to see these things happen sooner or later," he said.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Updated Date: May 15, 2018 07:05 AM

