U.S.-Canada trade talks conclude with no deal - Wall Street Journal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Talks between the United States and Canada aimed at reaching a deal to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement ended on Friday with no agreement, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed sources.

The Journal reported that President Donald Trump was expected to notify the U.S. Congress of plans to proceed with a Mexico-only pact, while suggesting Canada could join a revised NAFTA later.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.