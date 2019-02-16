U.S., Canada challenge Indian price supports on pulses

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and Canada have challenged India's market price supports for chickpeas, pigeon peas, black matpe, mung beans and lentils, the U.S. Trade Representative said on Friday.

The United States and Canada say India has substantially underreported its price support for the pulses, the trade representative said.

(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.