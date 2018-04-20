You are here:
U.S. and UK form regulatory Working Group to boost stability

Business Reuters Apr 20, 2018 01:05:09 IST

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and the United States said on Thursday they would form a Financial Regulatory Working Group to promote financial stability and efficient markets as the UK leaves the European Union.

In a joint statement, the two countries said the working group would be a forum for the two treasury departments and staff at regulatory authorities to exchange views on the future relationship.

Both sides said the working group would meet twice a year, with additional technical meetings and calls when needed.

(Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Andy Bruce)

Updated Date: Apr 20, 2018 01:05 AM

