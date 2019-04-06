Two suspicious packages sent to Bank of England: police

LONDON (Reuters) - Two suspicious packages have been sent to the Bank of England and nearby roads have been closed, local police said on Friday.

"Our officers are currently dealing with reports of two suspicious packages sent to the Bank of England. There is currently a 100 metre cordon around the building," City of London police said in a statement.

The Bank of England had no immediate comment.

(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.