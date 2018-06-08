You are here:
Two days after RBI hikes repo rate, Bank of India raises lending MCLR by 10 bps across various tenors

Business PTI Jun 08, 2018 14:12:04 IST

New Delhi: Following peers, state-owned Bank of India has hiked lending rates based on MCLR by 0.10 percent for various tenors.

The bank has increased MCLR by 10 bps (or 0.10 percent) for various tenors, it said in a statement.

"Bank of India has revised upward marginal cost-based lending rate for one-year at 8.50 percent while overnight rate up by 10 bps at 7.90 percent," the statement said.

Representational image. Reuters.

Among others, the one-month and three-month MCLR have been enhanced by 0.10 percent or 10 bps each to 8.20 per cent and 8.30 percent, respectively.

The MCLR of six-month tenor will bear interest rate of 8.45 percent, up 0.10 percent from current rate of 8.35 percent.

Bank of India said the enhanced rates would come into effect from June 10, 2018.

Big lenders such as SBI, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank have already increased their MCLR making consumer loans such as auto, home and business loans costly.

Among those who have joined the bigger banks include private sector Karur Vysya Bank and Indian Bank.

Banks review the MCLR every month, which is a uniform methodology introduced from April 2016 to ensure fair interest rates to borrowers as well as banks.

Stock of Bank of India was trading at Rs 100.15 on BSE, up 1.68 percent, from previous close.


Updated Date: Jun 08, 2018 14:12 PM

