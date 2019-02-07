Two-day Bengal Global Business Summit kicks off today: Mukesh Ambani, Sajjan Jindal among others to attend

Kolkata: Over 36 countries would be participating in the two-day Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) which gets underway today, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday. This is the fifth edition of the Summit.

Japan, Germany, Italy, Poland, Republic of Korea, France, Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, the UAE, Australia, Finland and Luxembourg are likely to take part in the mega business event.

Banerjee met with diplomats and business head honchos on Wednesday ahead of the Bengal Global Business Summit that begins on Thursday.

"Prominent industrialists from the country will be attending tomorrow's business summit. You will see who is coming at the programme," she told reporters at the state secretariat.

Mamata Banerjee said Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries will lead a clutch of industrialists to the event including Sajjan Jindal of JSW Group and others. Besides them, Kishore Biyani, Future Group head; Sanjiv Goenka, CEO, RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, Harshvardhan Neotia, chairman, Ambuja Neotia Group are expected to attend the summit.

Asked about the focus of the state government's showpiece event, Banerjee said, "Every sector will be under focus. See how many MoUs (Memorandum of Understanding) get signed".

Of the 10 lakh investment proposals received during last year's summit, over 50 percent have already been implemented which is a record among all other business meets in the country, she said.

Banerjee said Union Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu has sent a video which will be shown at the summit.

Banerjee said the state government has already sent out invites to Union ministers but it is "up to them to decide" to accept it or not.

To ensure a strong foreign imprint, the state government organised a series of interactive sessions on business opportunities in Bengal in Frankfurt (Germany), and Milan (Italy) in October 2018. High-powered official and business delegations have also visited many other countries.

"Italy, participating as a partner country for the third time in a row, will be represented by Italian Ambassador Lorenzo Angeloni. This year the number of Italian delegates are expected to exceed the last year. Delegates from Lombardy and Caserta in Italy are also participating this year," said Damiano Francovigh, the Italian Consulate General to Kolkata.

--With agency inputs

