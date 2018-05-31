You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Two-day bank strike: Services hit in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry; staff protest 'meagre' pay hike

Business PTI May 31, 2018 16:21:47 IST

Chennai: Employees of various banks, part of the United Forum of Bank Unions, continued their protest for the second on Thursday, against the 'meagre' two percent wage hike offered by the Indian Banks Association.

As part of the agitation, employees staged a demonstration in front of the Union Bank of India office in Chennai and raised slogans.

Bank Employees Federation of India, Tamil Nadu, General Secretary, CP Krishnan said the staff held protests in front of banks across 50 places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

Following the strike call was given by the associations, banking services were hit in the state and neighbouring Puducherry.

Nearly 12 lakh cheques worth Rs 7,000 crore stagnated in the state due to the two-day strike.

The unions had claimed that the strike was a 'total success' as employees 'enthusiastically participated in the strike in all banks and in all branches.'

Operations in the new-generation private banks like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, however, were almost normal, barring few activities including cheque clearances.

In its last wage negotiation meeting held earlier this month, Indian Banking Association proposed a nominal salary revision to bank employees and officers, owing to huge losses incurred by them in the last few quarters, bank unions said.

Wage revision in the banks has been due from 2 November, 2017.


Updated Date: May 31, 2018 16:21 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap: Omerta star Rajkummar Rao in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Thursday, April 19, 2018 Watch: National-level skater and coach Dhwanit Rele trains and nurtures budding athletes
  • Monday, May 14, 2018 FOMO Episode 1: Google Assistant, This is America, Sonam's wedding & Global Warming
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores