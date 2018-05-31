You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Two-day bank strike may hit transactions worth Rs 20,000 crore, says Assocham; urges bank unions to call off strike

Business PTI May 31, 2018 08:44:18 IST

New Delhi: The two-day nationwide strike by employees of public sector banks (PSBs) may affect customer transactions worth up to Rs 20,000 crore, industry body Assocham said today, urging the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) to call off the strike.

The chamber also urged the government to come up with a stimulus plan for restoring the health of public sector banks.

State-owned lenders are grappling with high levels of bad loans and as per reports their losses for the quarter ended March 2018 are set to hit a record Rs 50,000 crore which is more than double the losses of Rs 19,000 crore in preceding quarter ended December 2017, Assocham said in a statement.

"Considering such a precarious situation, we at Assocham would urge the government to come up with a stimulus plan which must include restoring the PSBs to health," Assocham Secretary General D S Rawat said.

"With about 10 lakh bank employees going on strike, banking operations such as cheque clearances, cash withdrawals and deposits at PSB branches across India will be affected," he added.

The UFBU, an umbrella body of nine bank unions, has gone on strike against the proposed wage hike of 2 per cent as against 15 per cent given last time, All India Bank Employees Association general secretary C H Venkatachalam said.

Consequently, banking activities in public sector banks across the country have been interrupted.

Bank employees shout slogans during 2-day bank strike. Reuters

Bank employees shout slogans during 2-day bank strike. Reuters

However, operations in the new-generation private banks like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank were almost normal, barring few activities including cheque clearance.

Since the strike coincides with the month-end, salary withdrawals from branches are likely to get affected. Some ATMs may also take a hit.

Besides, deposit in branches, FD renewal, government treasury operation, money market operation would see the impact of the strike.


Updated Date: May 31, 2018 08:44 AM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap: Omerta star Rajkummar Rao in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Thursday, April 19, 2018 Watch: National-level skater and coach Dhwanit Rele trains and nurtures budding athletes
  • Monday, May 14, 2018 FOMO Episode 1: Google Assistant, This is America, Sonam's wedding & Global Warming
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores