You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Twitter's Jack Dorsey paid $1.40 in 2018

Business Reuters Apr 09, 2019 03:05:28 IST

Twitters Jack Dorsey paid <img class=

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc said on Monday it paid its Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey $1.40 in 2018.

Dorsey had declined all direct compensation and benefits for three years in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

In 2018 he declined all compensation and benefits other than a salary of $1.40, the social media company said in an SEC filing.

(Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

Updated Date: Apr 09, 2019 03:05:28 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

fp-mobile

Advertisement



The journey of India's first female professional poker player



Top Stories


Advertisement



Cricket Scores

Advertisement