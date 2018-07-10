Football world cup 2018

Twitter says removal of fake accounts does not hurt user metrics

Business Reuters Jul 10, 2018

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc said on Monday it has removed fake accounts but that does not impact its reported user metrics as was indicated in a report by The Washington Post.

The newspaper had said the social media company had suspended more than 70 million fake accounts in May and June, leading to a decline of monthly active users in the second quarter.

"Most accounts we remove are not included in our reported metrics as they have not been active on the platform for 30 days or more, or we catch them at sign up and they are never counted," CFO Ned Segal tweeted on Monday.

"If we removed 70M accounts from our reported metrics, you would hear directly from us."

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Updated Date: Jul 10, 2018 00:06 AM

