TVS Motor, Sundaram-Clayton allocate Rs 30 cr to combat COVID-19; to manufacture, supply supportive equipment

Chennai: Manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers TVS Motor Company and die-caster Sundaram-Clayton Ltd on Friday announced spending of Rs 30 crore to support the nationwide efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"This is an unprecedented crisis that requires all of us to cooperate and support each other as a nation," said Chairman of TVS Motor Venu Srinivasan.

"Our priority is to help the government efforts to contain and mitigate the effects of this pandemic. We will continue to do what we can for the community and people, as we have done in our 100-year history," he said in a statement.

The funding will come through Srinivasan Services Trust, the social arm of TVS Motor Company and Sundaram-Clayton Ltd.

It will include measures ranging from manufacturing and supplying supportive equipment like masks to providing cooked meals to those in the frontline -- from healthcare workers to police officers.

The first phase of the programme is underway and Srinivasan Services Trust has supplied 10 tractors fitted with disinfectant spray along with about 30 personnel to the Hosur Municipal Corporation and municipalities in Krishnagiri and Mysuru.

The streets and villages in and around these towns are being sprayed with disinfectant as an ongoing process.

Srinivasan Services Trust will also manufacture and distribute 10 lakh masks to those delivering essential services from healthcare to food supplies.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.