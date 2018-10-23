TVS Motor Q2 net profit dips marginally to Rs 211.3 cr, revenue grows 21.9% to Rs 4,994 cr

New Delhi: TVS Motor Company on Tuesday reported a marginal decline in its profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 211.3 crore for the second quarter ended on 30 September, 2018.

The Chennai-based company had posted a net profit of Rs 213.2 crore for the same period of previous fiscal.

Total revenue, however, grew to Rs 4,994 crore for the second quarter from Rs 4,098 crore in the July-September quarter of last financial year, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

During the period under review, the company's overall two-wheeler sales including exports grew by 13.6 percent to 10.49 lakh units from 9.23 Lakh units in the quarter ended September 2017.

Motorcycle sales grew by 14.9 percent to 4.20 lakh units during the quarter as compared with 3.65 lakh units registered in the same period of previous fiscal.

The company said its scooter sales grew by 18.2 percent to 3.88 lakh units in second quarter from 3.28 lakh units in the quarter ended September 2017.

Besides, the company's total exports during the period under review grew by 35.2 percent 1.99 lakh units from 1.48 lakh units in the same period of previous financial year.

The company's board declared an interim dividend for the financial year ending 31 March, 2019 at the rate of Rs 2.10 per share (210 percent) on 47,50,87,114 equity shares of Re 1 each , absorbing a sum of Rs 120.28 crore.

The interim dividend declared will be paid on or after 3 November, 2018, it said.

Shares of the company on Tuesday ended 3.75 percent up at Rs 536.05 on BSE.