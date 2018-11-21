TVS Motor contributes Rs 2 cr to Tamil Nadu govt to take up relief work in cyclone Gaja affected districts

Chennai: Two and three-wheeler maker TVS Motor has contributed Rs two crore to the Tamil Nadu government to take up relief work in cyclone affected districts of the State.

The company's Chairman and Managing Director Venu Srinivasan handed over the cheque to Chief Minister K Palaniswami at his residence, a press release said.

Srinivasan Services Trust, the company's corporate social responsibility division also sent relief materials worth Rs one crore to Nagapattinam, one of the worst affected districts of the State in the cyclone.

Palaniswami had visited the districts hit by cyclone Gaja on Tuesday and distributed relief materials to the affected people and indicated he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to seek central assistance.

The cyclone crossed the coast on 16 November near Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam district, about 350 km from Chennai, with a speed of up to 120 kmph, claiming 46 lives and leaving a trail of destruction in over 10 districts in Tamil Nadu.