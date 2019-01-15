TV18 Broadcast reports Rs 147-cr Q3 consolidated net profit, logs revenue of Rs 1,475 cr

New Delhi: TV18 Broadcast on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 146.96 crore for the third quarter ended 31 December, 2018.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 8.53 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The figures for the current quarter are not comparable with those of the corresponding period consequent to Viacom18 Media and IndiaCast Media Distribution becoming subsidiaries with effect from 1 March, 2018, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operation during the third quarter of 2018-19 stood at Rs 1,474.7 crore. It was Rs 271.13 crore during the same quarter of the previous fiscal, TV18 Broadcast said.

Shares of TV18 Broadcast were trading 1.73 percent up, at Rs 38.20 apiece on BSE.

(Disclosure - Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)

