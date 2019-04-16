Turkish finance minister says held productive meetings with finance institutions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Monday he held very productive meetings in Washington with international financial institutions, following the unveiling last week of Turkey's economic turnaround plan.

Albayrak said in a speech to American and Turkish business leaders that he also held a meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that covered many topics and held "fruitful" talks at the White House.

He said the United States and Turkey need to strengthen their partnership despite policy differences.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

