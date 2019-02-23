Turkish banks to extend maturities of consumer, car loans: banking association

ANKARA (Reuters) - The Turkish banking association will extend maturities of consumer loans to five years from the current three, and car loans to five years from three, its chairman said on Friday.

Instalments for credit card payments would also be extended, Mehmet Ali Akben told reporters.

(Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Susan Fenton)

