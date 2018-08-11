You are here:
Turkey says U.S. sanctions pressure will only harm ties, wants dialogue

Business Reuters Aug 11, 2018 00:05:41 IST

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey on Friday warned the United States that sanctions and pressure would only serve to harm ties between the two NATO allies, adding Ankara would continue to retaliate as necessary against U.S. tariffs.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy also said in a statement that Turkey wanted issues to be solved through diplomacy, dialogue, good intentions and bilateral understanding.

His comments came after U.S. President Donald Trump intensified the dispute with Ankara by imposing higher tariffs on metal imports, deepening turmoil in Turkish financial markets.

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Alison Williams)

