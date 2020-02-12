DELHI ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS RESULTS 2020 LIVE COUNTING

Full Results

00

seats

(00 to win)

INC+

00 win + leads

BJP

00 win + leads

AJSU

00 win + leads

OTH

00 win + leads

You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Trump's national security adviser says coronavirus could impact U.S.-China trade deal - CNN

Business Reuters Feb 12, 2020 06:06:38 IST

Trumps national security adviser says coronavirus could impact U.S.-China trade deal - CNN

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, acknowledged that the coronavirus outbreak could impact the Phase One trade deal between the United States and China, a CNN reporter said on Twitter http://bit.ly/31Lafhb on Tuesday.

"This could have an impact on the phase one deal," O'Brien told an audience at the Atlantic Council in remarks on the outbreak, according to the CNN reporter.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 12, 2020 06:06:38 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores