Trump will meet with Chinese vice premier on trade this week - White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday will meet Chinese Vice Premier Liu He during his visit to Washington for trade talks, the White House said on Monday.

Beijing and Washington are engaging in high-level talks this week as part of negotiations intended to walk back trade tensions between the globe's two largest economies.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by James Dalgleish)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

