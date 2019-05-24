Trump touts farm aid package to offset trade war woes

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday touted a plan rolled out by his administration to provide the country's farmers with an aid package intended to combat the effects of a trade war with China.

"The $16 billion in funds will help keep our cherished farms thriving and make clear that no country has veto on America's economic and national security," Trump said in remarks at the White House.

