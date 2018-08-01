You are here:
Trump to propose 25 percent tariff on $200 billion of Chinese imports: source

Business Reuters Aug 01, 2018 07:06:22 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration plans to propose a 25 percent tariff on $200 billion in Chinese imports and an announcement could come as early as Wednesday, a source familiar with the plan said on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump's administration had initially announced it would seek to impose a tariff of 10 percent on $200 billion of Chinese imports, and raising the level to 25 percent would escalate the dispute over trade between the world's two biggest economies.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Aug 01, 2018 07:06 AM

