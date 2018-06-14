You are here:
Trump to meet with top trade advisers on activation of China tariffs: source

Business Reuters Jun 14, 2018 04:05:26 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with his top trade advisers on Thursday to decide whether to activate threatened tariffs on billions of dollars in Chinese goods, a senior Trump administration official said on Wednesday.

Trump is due to unveil revisions to his initial tariff list targeting $50 billion of Chinese goods on Friday. People familiar with the revisions said that it will be slightly smaller than the original list, with some goods deleted and others added, particularly in the technology sector.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler)

