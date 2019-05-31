Trump to impose 5% tariff on Mexican imports over illegal immigration

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States will impose a 5% tariff on all goods coming from Mexico starting on June 10 until illegal immigration is stopped.

"The Tariff will gradually increase until the Illegal Immigration problem is remedied, at which time the Tariffs will be removed," Trump said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

