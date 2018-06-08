You are here:
Trump to discuss auto sales, trade deficit with Japan's Abe

Business Reuters Jun 08, 2018 00:06:01 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he planned to discuss American purchases of Japanese automobiles and other trade issues with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during their meeting at the White House on Thursday.

Trump, speaking to reporters at the start of the meeting with Abe, also said they would discuss Trump's upcoming summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

(Reporting by James Oliphant; Writing by Susan Heavey)

Updated Date: Jun 08, 2018 00:06 AM

