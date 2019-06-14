Trump talks trade with Apple CEO Cook as China dispute looms

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump met with Apple CEO Tim Cook on Thursday to discuss trade, U.S. investment, immigration and privacy, a White House spokesman said.

The meeting comes as Trump deliberates whether to make good on his threat to hike tariffs on imports from China - a move that would affect costs for makers of consumer electronics like phones and tablets.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by James Dalgleish)

