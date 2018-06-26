Trump slams Harley-Davidson plan to move some U.S. production overseas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday criticized Harley-Davidson Inc after the company said it would move U.S. production of motorcycles for European Union customers overseas to avoid retaliatory tariffs.

"Surprised that Harley-Davidson, of all companies, would be the first to wave the White Flag. I fought hard for them and ultimately they will not pay tariffs selling into the E.U.," Trump said in a post on Twitter.

"Taxes just a Harley excuse - be patient!" he added

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

