Trump secures concessions from EU to avoid trade war: Wall Street Journal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has secured concessions from the European Union to avoid a trade war, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing an EU official who was in the room during talks between Trump and the EU's Jean-Claude Juncker.

Juncker, the president of the European Commission, and top EU trade official Cecilia Malmstrom agreed to work with the United States to lower industrial tariffs on both sides and increase U.S. exports of liquefied natural gas and soybeans to Europe, the official said, according to the report.

They also agreed to align regulatory standards to allow for medical devices to have better market access in Europe, the report said.

Citing the EU official, the Journal said the U.S. and EU delegations were still working on language in a joint statement that would address the contentious issue of tariffs on automobiles.

Trump and Juncker were expected to make statements at a joint event following their meeting at the White House on trade, U.S. officials said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech and Tim Ahmann; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and Peter Cooney)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.