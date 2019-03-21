Trump says U.S. 'will never catch up' without 'great' trade deal with China

LIMA, Ohio (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States would "never catch up" if a "great" trade deal with China is not reached, as trade negotiators between the two countries prepare for the latest round of talks.

"We want to make a deal and hopefully we'll make a deal, and if we don't, that's fine. If we do, that's fine. It's got to be a good deal. It can't be a bad deal. We're so far down, it's got to be a great deal. If it's not a great deal, you never catch up," Trump said in a speech at a tank manufacturing plant.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Peter Cooney)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.