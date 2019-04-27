Trump says U.S., Japan have a chance to make a good, long-term trade deal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump, speaking at the start of a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, said on Friday the United States is having good trade discussions with Tokyo and the two countries have a chance to make a long-term trade deal.

Trump said Japan was buying a tremendous amount of military equipment from the United States and Washington is pressing Tokyo to get rid of Japan's agricultural tariffs.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; writing by David Alexander; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

