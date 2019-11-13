You are here:
Trump says U.S. close to signing 'phase one' trade deal with China

Business Reuters Nov 13, 2019 00:06:49 IST

Trump says U.S. close to signing phase one trade deal with China

NEW YORK (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the United States is close to signing a "phase one" trade deal with China, adding in a speech to the Economic Club of New York he will only accept a deal if it is good for his country and U.S. workers.

For weeks Trump has said the countries are close to a deal that would end their damaging trade war. He has also said the signing could take place in a rural part of the United States.

