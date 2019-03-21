Trump says trade deal 'coming along' with China

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday a trade deal with Beijing is coming along, with U.S. trade negotiators going to China soon.

Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House, said his administration is talking about leaving tariffs on China for a long period of time. Trump has said the threat of tariffs makes Beijing eager to reach a deal.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

