Trump says trade deal 'coming along nicely' with China

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday a trade deal with Beijing is coming along nicely, with U.S. trade negotiators going to China next week for another round of talks.

"The deal is coming along nicely," he said to reporters at the White House. Trump said top U.S. negotiators are going to China this weekend "to further the deal."

When asked about lifting tariffs on China, Trump said: "We’re not talking about removing them. We're talking about leaving them for a substantial period of time because we have to make sure that if we do the deal" China abides by it. He did not elaborate.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin plan to travel to China next week for another round of trade talks, a Trump administration official said on Tuesday. [nL1N21617G]

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Phil Berlowitz)

