Trump says probably will know in 3-4 weeks about China trade deal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that whether a trade deal can be reached with China would probably be known in the next three or four weeks.

“We’ll have news on China. We’ll probably know over the next three or four weeks,” Trump said at a White House event, adding that Beijing has been very responsible and very reasonable.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

