Trump says Pfizer is rolling back drug price hikes

Business Reuters Jul 11, 2018 05:05:12 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said Pfizer Inc was rolling back drug prices after he spoke with Pfizer's chief executive officer and U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

"We applaud Pfizer for this decision and desire other companies do the same," Trump said in a tweet. On Monday, Trump took aim at Pfizer and other U.S. drugmakers after they raised prices on some of their medicines on July 1, saying his administration would act in response.

(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Leslie Adler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jul 11, 2018 05:05 AM

