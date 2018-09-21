Trump says OPEC 'monopoly' must get prices down

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump linked American support for Middle Eastern countries to oil prices on Thursday as he again urged OPEC to lower prices.

"We protect the countries of the Middle East, they would not be safe for very long without us, and yet they continue to push for higher and higher oil prices! We will remember. The OPEC monopoly must get prices down now!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu)

