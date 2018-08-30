Trump says NAFTA talks with Canada likely to meet Friday deadline

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that American and Canadian officials negotiating a revamped North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) were probably set to meet a Friday deadline for an accord.

"They (Canada) want to be part of the deal, and we gave until Friday and I think we're probably on track. We'll see what happens," Trump told reporters before a meeting on opioids at the White House.

(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.