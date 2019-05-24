Trump says Huawei dispute could be resolved in trade deal with China

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump characterized Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd as very dangerous on Thursday but said its dispute with the United States could be resolved in a trade deal with China.

Citing national security concerns, Washington last week effectively banned U.S. firms from doing business with Huawei, the world's largest telecoms network gear maker. The move prompted many tech companies around the world to fall in line.

